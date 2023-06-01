Lana Del Rey’s dad, Rob Grant, continues the rollout of his debut album with a new single, “Lost At Sea.”

The title track from Grant’s forthcoming debut album features vocals from Del Rey — just to further prove how talented the entire family is.

According to a press release, he has no past musical experience and is unable to read sheet music. Grant simply lets the sound and emotions carry him through on a breezy piano ballad produced by Luke Howard. However, as Del Rey’s fans will likely be the audience for this record, it also doesn’t hurt that she has the clearest presence on this.

On other songs from the record, Grant will show off a solo presence on his piano.

He previously appeared for a cover story in GQ, where he spoke about starting to follow in his daughter’s footsteps. Usually, it’s the other way around.

“The nepo daddy thing I love,” Grant told the publication, playing off the recent nepo baby trend. “I thought, My God, this would make really cool merch.”

“This is all so new for me,” he added. “The idea of going out and actually going on a big stage and playing, that’s still intimidating to me. I’m willing to try it. It’s really more if I’m with Lana, I don’t want to screw her up.”

Check out Rob Grant’s “Lost At Sea” above.

Lost At Sea is out 6/9 via Decca Records. Find more information here.