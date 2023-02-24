Lana Del Rey’s dad Rob Grant made a bit of a splash yesterday when word got out about his upcoming debut album, Lost At Sea (which features his daughter and production from Jack Antonoff). That’s set to drop in June, but now, we have Grant’s debut single, “Setting Sail On A Distant Horizon.”

The song is a tranquil, instrumental piano composition and Grant said of it in a statement:

“‘Setting Sail’ is a piano piece that I composed about the happiness and freedom I felt as I would set sail out of Newport, RI in my 25 foot sloop ‘Erewhon,’ heading out to the islands of Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard. The piano begins slowly and then builds as the sails fill with wind, and the boat begins to heal, leaning into the heavy Atlantic swells. The piano carries you forward as the sloop gains speed, catching more wind, bound for the distant horizon.”

As press materials note, Grant has done a lot of different things in his life before music: “He’s been a Mad Man on Madison Avenue, writing copy for ad campaigns. A Restaurateur in Newport, RI. Establisher of a rustic furniture business in upstate New York. A boat builder. A real estate broker. A web domain collector. And a keen shark fisherman (he always puts them back).”

Listen to “Setting Sail On A Distant Horizon” above.

Lost At Sea is out 6/9 via Decca Records. Pre-order it here.