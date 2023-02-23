Lana Del Rey’s family is all over the music industry: Sister Chuck Grant is a photographer who has directed some of Del Rey’s videos, and it was just revealed that father Rob Grant is putting out a new album, Lost At Sea. The LP is set for release on June 9.

An album blurb from Rough Trade (that has since been removed but is cached here) reads:

“Rob Grant releases his debut album, Lost At Sea via Decca Records. An accidental recording artist, Grant has never had a lesson on any instrument in his life. No kind of formal musical training at all. He can’t read sheet music. But when he sits down at a piano, something magical happens. Notes flow from him and out pours composition after composition. The father of international icon Lana Del Rey, he enlisted an array of talent to contribute to the making of the album. Features and writing credits include his daughter Lana Del Rey, while production credits include Jack Antonoff, Luke Howard, Laura Sisk, and Zach Dawes. Now signed to Decca Records, Rob Grant is set to embark on his next venture as he delves into his newfound career in music.”

Per a tracklist shared by Vinyl Tap, the album has 14 songs and Del Rey features on the title track and another called “Hollywood Bowl.”

Some Del Rey fans on Reddit pointed out that the Lost At Sea cover art is reminiscent of Rey’s Norman F*cking Rockwell art, in which she also stands on a boat with the water in view behind her. Another user made note of a Del Rey Instagram Live broadcast from last September, when she mentioned Grant’s album and he seemed upset about her letting the cat out of the bag. Furthermore, another clever commenter called Grant a “nepo daddy.”

Grant had previously teased the project himself on his Twitter account, with photos of him in the studio accompanied by leading captions.

Lost At Sea is out 6/9 via Decca Records.