Laufey announced a new album, A Matter Of Time, a couple weeks ago, and fans will be able to hear the new songs live, too: Today (May 29), she announced a North American tour, running from September to October, with Suki Waterhouse supporting on all dates.
For tickets, there’s an artist pre-sale starting June 3 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general on-sale on June 6 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found on the tour website.
Laufey recently said of her new album, “Every new album for me is a blank book of stories to write. […] I’m constantly thinking about classical and jazz, how to properly preserve them and pay homage. For this album, I just wanted to let my heart wander.”
Check out the tour dates, including previously announced shows, below.
Laufey’s 2025 Tour Dates: A Matter Of Time Tour
05/31 — Sao Paolo, Brazil @ Popload Festival
07/30 — Norfolk, VA @ Virginia Arts Festival at Chartway Arena *
07/31 — Norfolk, VA @ Virginia Arts Festival at Chartway Arena *
08/02 — Chautauqua, NY @ Chautauqua Institution †
08/03 — Chautauqua, NY @ Chautauqua Institution †
08/07 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ‡
08/09 — Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center §
09/15 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center **
09/16 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena **
09/18 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena **
09/20 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center **
09/21 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center **
09/23 — Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena **
09/24 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena **
09/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena **
09/30 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center **
10/02 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena **
10/04 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena **
10/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center **
10/08 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre **
10/10 — Chicago, IL @ United Center **
10/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center **
10/13 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena **
10/15 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden **
10/19 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena **
10/21 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell **
10/23 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena **
10/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center **
10/27 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden **
* with The Virginia Symphony Orchestra
† with The Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra
‡ with The Cleveland Orchestra
§ with The Philadelphia Orchestra
** with support from Suki Waterhouse
A Matter Of Time is out 8/22 via Vingolf Recordings/AWAL. Find more information here.