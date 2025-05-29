Laufey announced a new album, A Matter Of Time, a couple weeks ago, and fans will be able to hear the new songs live, too: Today (May 29), she announced a North American tour, running from September to October, with Suki Waterhouse supporting on all dates.

For tickets, there’s an artist pre-sale starting June 3 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general on-sale on June 6 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found on the tour website.

Laufey recently said of her new album, “Every new album for me is a blank book of stories to write. […] I’m constantly thinking about classical and jazz, how to properly preserve them and pay homage. For this album, I just wanted to let my heart wander.”

Check out the tour dates, including previously announced shows, below.