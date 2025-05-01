Ahead of an appearance at Utah’s Kilby Block Party and a European tour, Suki Waterhouse has released a lush new song, “On This Love.”

The track’s music video, which depicts an age-gap relationship between Waterhouse and a much older man, is directed by Waterhouse’s sister Immy.

“She is provocative and playful and is absorbed in the joy of living and the freedom [of] unconventional decisions,” she explained to Rolling Stone about Suki’s character in the video. “Suki’s voice behind the video explores the space between perception and power. The story centers on a relationship that’s easy to label, but harder to understand. Yes, there’s age, yes there’s money, but there’s also a charm, joy, and rhythm that defies the expected.”

You can check out Waterhouse’s tour dates below.