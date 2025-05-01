Ahead of an appearance at Utah’s Kilby Block Party and a European tour, Suki Waterhouse has released a lush new song, “On This Love.”
The track’s music video, which depicts an age-gap relationship between Waterhouse and a much older man, is directed by Waterhouse’s sister Immy.
“She is provocative and playful and is absorbed in the joy of living and the freedom [of] unconventional decisions,” she explained to Rolling Stone about Suki’s character in the video. “Suki’s voice behind the video explores the space between perception and power. The story centers on a relationship that’s easy to label, but harder to understand. Yes, there’s age, yes there’s money, but there’s also a charm, joy, and rhythm that defies the expected.”
You can check out Waterhouse’s tour dates below.
Suki Waterhouse’s 2025 Tour Dates
05/18 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court Block Party
06/06-/06/07 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rising Festival
06/14 — Wichita, KS @ Somewhere Festival
07/10 — Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’été de Québec
08/08 — Aspen, CO @ Up In The Sky Festival
08/13 — Saint Pölten, Austria @ Frequency Festival
08/15 — Charleville-Mézières, FR @ Cabaret Vert Music Festival
08/16 — Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
08/17 — Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop Festival
08/19 — Luxembourg City, Luxembourg @ Den Atelier
08/20 — Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine Festival
08/22 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
08/24 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festivals
08/25-08/26 — London, England @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
08/28 — Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall
08/31 — Munich, DE @ Super Bloom Festival