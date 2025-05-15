Laufey’s recent single “Silver Lining” was described in a press release as “the first taste of what marks a new Laufey era.” There wasn’t news of a new album at the time, but now there is: Today (May 15), Laufey has announced A Matter Of Time, a new project set for release on August 22.

She also shared the single “Tough Luck.” Laufey said in a press release of the track, “‘Tough Luck’ is a fiery song about love gone wrong. I wanted to reveal an angrier side of myself — a side that this unfortunate relationship brought out in me.”

Laufey also said of the album:

“Every new album for me is a blank book of stories to write. […] I’m constantly thinking about classical and jazz, how to properly preserve them and pay homage. For this album, I just wanted to let my heart wander. […] People expect a pretty façade of girly clothes, fantastical stories, and romantic music. This time, I was interested in seeing how I could draw out the most flawed parts of myself and look at them directly in the mirror.”

Listen to “Tough Luck” above and find the A Matter Of Time art below.