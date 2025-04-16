Lorde recently indicated that some new music might be on the way, and she hasn’t made any sort of official announcement yet, but we do have some more indication.
As Billboard notes, Lorde just sent a three-minute audio message to fans via WhatsApp. The message (listen to it here) starts with Lorde speaking about communication and going to Coachella, and then she ends by saying:
Find a full transcript of the audio below.
“Oh my god, hi. I’m so glad I have your number now. I was really just like, ‘We have to be able to talk like this.’ This is what I’m… this is how I’m messages all day. I’m in the zone of not wanting to think too hard about how to communicate. I don’t want to be stressing about capturing the moment, the right language. What if it’s just about saying it, maybe getting it wrong, that being OK, you know. I think there, you know, there definitely will, there will be a place for the newsletter, because I love to write stuff, so much. But let’s just try this for a sec.
OK, I went to Coachella this weekend. Very fun. I was definitely feeling extremely seedy yesterday, but… well, just ashy, it’s like ashy energy. But it was cool, I like, you know, going into it, like having this little, this little taste out, this like 15 seconds. I was, you know, like I could feel it behind me and I was walking out over to the stage at dusk, thinking about all the Coachella’s that I’ve been at, you know, across like 12 years, and just thinking about how it’s this thing that can really make you, like, lose yourself. It’s so crazy and there’s all these people around and da da, know, everyone’s running around, but I felt so real and so solid, and like… yeah, I can just feel all that I kind of shared to be able to be in this, the way I am right now. It’s like it’s dusk in the desert. F*cking enjoy a bit, you know?
Anyway, I just wanted to say hi because everything is about to change and these are really the last moments where it’s just us, which is crazy [laughs]. But so right, I’m so ready. I didn’t know if I’d ever be able to say that, but I am. I’m so thankful for your patience. I’ve felt your love, I’ve felt you right there. And yeah, this is gonna be crazy. You have no idea [laughs]. OK, I love you so much. I’ll talk to you soon.”