Lorde recently indicated that some new music might be on the way, and she hasn’t made any sort of official announcement yet, but we do have some more indication.

As Billboard notes, Lorde just sent a three-minute audio message to fans via WhatsApp. The message (listen to it here) starts with Lorde speaking about communication and going to Coachella, and then she ends by saying:

“I just wanted to say hi because everything is about to change and these are really the last moments where it’s just us, which is crazy [laughs]. But so right, I’m so ready. I didn’t know if I’d ever be able to say that, but I am. I’m so thankful for your patience. I’ve felt your love, I’ve felt you right there. And yeah, this is gonna be crazy. You have no idea [laughs]. OK, I love you so much. I’ll talk to you soon.”

Find a full transcript of the audio below.