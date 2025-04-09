So far, Lorde has released a new album every four years: Pure Heroine in 2013, Melodrama in 2017, and Solar Power in 2021. Guess what? It’s 2025, and it seems like she’s keeping up with the tradition.

On Wednesday (April 9), the “Stoned At The Nail Salon” singer changed her X account profile pic to a bellybutton-baring selfie, and did the same on Instagram but with a blurry water bottle. Lorde also shared a snippet of a new Melodrama era-sounding song on TikTok, which you can listen to here.

It beats only one second of new music.

While promoting Solar Power, Lorde talked about her relationship with social media. “I was like, I can’t do this for ever, this can’t be it,” she told The Guardian. “But I think it was altering my neural pathways and homogenising my trains of thought. I was losing touch with my ability to explore an idea at my own pace, which felt like losing my free will at times. I was very addicted. To be able to put that aside has put me into such a position of power and fertility and creativity and confidence.”

Since then, she’s collaborated with everyone from Charli XCX to Marlon Williams and, apparently, worked on a new album.