Lorde recently teased, “I just wanted to say hi because everything is about to change and these are really the last moments where it’s just us, which is crazy [laughs]. But so right, I’m so ready. I didn’t know if I’d ever be able to say that, but I am. I’m so thankful for your patience. I’ve felt your love, I’ve felt you right there. And yeah, this is gonna be crazy. You have no idea [laughs]. OK, I love you so much. I’ll talk to you soon.”

Then, the single “What Was That” followed, and now we’ve gotten the inevitable news: Today (April 30), Lorde has announced a new album, Virgin. A tracklist has not yet been revealed, but the project will presumably include “What Was That.” The album is set for release on June 27.

A press release says the project “promises a bold evolution in her sound and storytelling.” Additionally, Lorde’s website notes she produced the project alongside Jim-E Stack, and that it features Fabiana Palladino, Andrew Aged, Buddy Ross, Dan Nigro, and Devonté Hynes.

In an email sent to her newsletter subscribers, she also wrote:

“The colour of the album is clear. Like bathwater, windows, ice, spit. Full transparency. The language is plain and unsentimental. The sounds are the same wherever possible. I was trying to see myself, all the way through. I was trying to make a document that reflected my femininity: raw, primal, innocent, elegant, openhearted, spiritual, masc. I’m proud and scared of this album. There’s nowhere to hide. I believe that putting the deepest parts of ourselves to music is what sets us free.”

Check out the album cover below.