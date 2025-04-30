Lorde 2025 Thistle Brown top
Lorde Enters Her ‘Virgin’ Era As She Announces A New Album She’s ‘Proud And Scared Of’

Lorde recently teased, “I just wanted to say hi because everything is about to change and these are really the last moments where it’s just us, which is crazy [laughs]. But so right, I’m so ready. I didn’t know if I’d ever be able to say that, but I am. I’m so thankful for your patience. I’ve felt your love, I’ve felt you right there. And yeah, this is gonna be crazy. You have no idea [laughs]. OK, I love you so much. I’ll talk to you soon.”

Then, the single “What Was That” followed, and now we’ve gotten the inevitable news: Today (April 30), Lorde has announced a new album, Virgin. A tracklist has not yet been revealed, but the project will presumably include “What Was That.” The album is set for release on June 27.

A press release says the project “promises a bold evolution in her sound and storytelling.” Additionally, Lorde’s website notes she produced the project alongside Jim-E Stack, and that it features Fabiana Palladino, Andrew Aged, Buddy Ross, Dan Nigro, and Devonté Hynes.

In an email sent to her newsletter subscribers, she also wrote:

“The colour of the album is clear. Like bathwater, windows, ice, spit. Full transparency. The language is plain and unsentimental. The sounds are the same wherever possible. I was trying to see myself, all the way through. I was trying to make a document that reflected my femininity: raw, primal, innocent, elegant, openhearted, spiritual, masc.

I’m proud and scared of this album. There’s nowhere to hide. I believe that putting the deepest parts of ourselves to music is what sets us free.”

Check out the album cover below.

Lorde’s Virgin Album Cover Artwork

Republic Records

Virgin is out 6/27 via Republic Records. Find more information here.

