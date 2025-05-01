Lorde What Was That video top
YouTube
Pop

Lorde Contextualizes The Meaning Of Her Album ‘Virgin’ And It’s More Than Just Sex

Yesterday (April 30), Lorde announced her next album, Virgin. The immediate assumption for many after hearing that title is that the project has at least some focus on sex. Perhaps that’s true, but it appears that it covers more than that, too, as Lorde has offered some context.

On her Instagram Story today (archived by Pop Crave here), Lorde shared a few different meanings of the word “virgin” (screenshots from websites, seemingly), presumably implying that they apply to her mindset behind the album. One reads, “The word ‘virgin,’ some say, was derived from a Greek word that meant ‘not attached to a man, a woman who was ‘one-in-herself.’ Goddesses like Ishtar (Assyrian-Babylonian), Diana (Roman), Astarte (Greek) and Isis (Egyptian) were called ‘virgins’ not because they were inexperienced but because they were strong and independent.”

Another says, “There is also evidence that the word ‘virgin’ derived from the combination of the Latin words ‘vir- (for man, as in ‘virile) and-gyne’ (for woman, as in gynecology) – a man-woman or androgynous person.” Lorde’s third and final one reads, “What does virgin metal mean? Pure metal obtained directly from ore.”

Lorde previously wrote of the project, “I was trying to see myself, all the way through. I was trying to make a document that reflected my femininity: raw, primal, innocent, elegant, openhearted, spiritual, masc. I’m proud and scared of this album. There’s nowhere to hide. I believe that putting the deepest parts of ourselves to music is what sets us free.”

Virgin is out 6/27 via Republic Records. Find more information here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors