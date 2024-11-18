The Queen Of Pop needs your help. Madonna took to Instagram to ask her followers whether a biopic about her life and career, which supposedly stars Julia Garner as the “Express Yourself” singer, should be a movie or TV show.

“After struggling for days in LA,” Madonna wrote, “listening to producers and agents Tell me why I couldn’t make my film –I (been working on it for 4 years!!!) downsize-down scale -think smaller-they say–I realized that everything in my life is going to be challenged. No easy rides for me.”

She continued, “I cannot make this in the normal way. Spending time with my creative friends was just the fuel I needed to keep going! We all agreed that we need to be even more fearless!!! Art =Survival We cannot shrink and make ourselves smaller. If you want something badly enough in life– the whole universe will conspire to hel you get it.”

Madonna then posed a question to her followers: “Should I make the story of my life into a series or a feature Film.”

Nearly every reply is begging for a series because, as one person put it, “A movie wouldn’t be long enough to cover everything.” A movie would have to condense four decades of hits into two hours, but a TV show could dedicate an entire episode to her song for the Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me soundtrack (it’s a good one).