There is no one remotely like the one born Madonna Louise Ciccone, which is a shame because they need someone to play her in a biopic about her wild career — directed, no less, by Madge herself. But as per Variety, the impossible may have happened: An offer has reportedly gone out to two-time Emmy-winning Ozark stand-out Julia Garner.

The search has been a rigorous one, with over a dozen frontrunners. Names that have been floated include Florence Pugh and Odessa Young, Euphoria’s Alexa Demie, and singers like Bebe Rexha and Sky Ferreira. But producers — and presumably Madonna herself — seem to be taken with Garner, whose credits include the movies Grandma and The Assistant, plus the shows The Americans and the recent Inventing Anna.

Of course, they could have gone with Evan Rachel Wood, but she already did just that in another forthcoming biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

It’s not entirely unusual for the people to star in biopics about their lives. Howard Stern, 50 Cent, Muhammad Ali, Jackie Robinson, and Eminem have all done just that. It’s much more rare for a subject to helm it as well. The closest to that appears to be Richard Pyror directing himself in the thinly-veiled semi-autobiography Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life is Calling.

Back in 2007, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story seemed to kill the corny musical biopic dead. Turns out it just put it in a coma. The genre has been back with a vengeance for a few years now, with Bohemian Rhapsody, Rocketman, Respect, and this summer’s Elvis bringing it back, bigger and louder than ever. Now it’s Madonna’s turn, with one of the best parts of Ozark probably long for the ride.

