María Becerra‘s highly-anticipated album La Nena De Argentina is arriving next month. On Sunday night (November 20), the Argentine pop star revealed the LP’s release date and teased a few new songs.

Becerra is the most-streamed female artist from Argentina on Spotify. She has a staggering 21 million monthly listeners on the platform. Becerra’s success has led to collaborations with many global artists. Camila Cabello enlisted her for this year’s “Hasta Los Dientes” on her Familia album and she performed her hit “Qué Más Pues?” with J Balvin at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Becerra started teasing her La Nena De Argentina back in June with the the kiss-off anthem “Ojala.” In September, Becerra shifted her music career into the next gear with the reggaeton romp “Automático.” The post-apocalyptic music video has amassed over 71 million views on YouTube.

Nuevo adelanto del próximo álbum de Maria Becerra, “La Nena de Argentina”. 8 de Diciembre 🔜 pic.twitter.com/CjkHTmdUDN — Maria Becerra Data (@BecerraData) November 21, 2022

On TikTok, Becerra made the announcement of when to expect her next album. La Nena De Argentina will be released on December 8. The video also featured Becerra dancing to a preview of a new song on the beach.

Maria Becerra presentando en EXCLUSIVA para TikTok “Cuando Hacemos el Amor”, canción que estará dentro de su próximo álbum “La Nena de Argentina”. pic.twitter.com/KpuauSROj0 — Maria Becerra Data (@BecerraData) November 16, 2022

While she was in Las Vegas for the Latin Grammy Awards last week, Becerra teased new music from the album. As a guest on TikTok’s #Rompiendo LIVE, she performed the new songs titled “Hacemos El Amor” and “Desafiando El Destino.” At a listening party for Remezcla Studios, she also played previews of the bachata-infused track “Hasta Que La Muerte Nos Separe” and the cumbia bop “Adios.”