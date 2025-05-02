After taking a detour from music to star in the latest season of White Lotus, Blackpink’s Lisa is back with new material. This time, she features on the latest from Maroon 5, “Priceless.”

The song comes from an upcoming Maroon 5 album that has yet to be officially announced. (the band will be announcing a tour soon, too.) Adam Levine says in a statement:

“It’s just a guitar-based song which we haven’t really done in so long. It happened first for us while we were recording the album. I think it’s just the purest and we are so happy to have Lisa on it. The guitar intro is literally me playing into an audio message on my iPhone with an unplugged guitar. I actually got a little emotional recording ’cause it was sort of reconnecting to our roots, which a lot of our fans have been saying ‘hey we want to hear that sound again.’ It’s been like over 20 years so I think it’s time for that to return.”

The band’s James Valentine adds, “I got super emotional when Adam sent me the original demo of ‘Priceless’ because for me the sound represents Maroon 5’s earlier days. I joined the band in 2001 so when I was seeing them play in 2000, ‘Priceless’ gave me the same sort of excitement from the chords to overall vibe. I was super stoked on it and it established the writing and sound for our upcoming album.”

Watch the “Priceless” video above.