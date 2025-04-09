The third season of The White Lotus has been one of the biggest TV events of 2025 so far, but now it’s over with the airing of the season finale on April 6. The show has been successful at producing breakout stars, and this season, among them is Blackpink’s Lisa, who thrived as White Lotus Thailand employee Mook in her debut acting role.

It’s been quite the journey for Lisa, and following the finale, she took a moment to reflect on it yesterday (April 8), by sharing a gallery of photos and videos from on set via Instagram.

She also wrote:

“What a ride.

Thank you Mike White for trusting in me to fulfill the role of Mook and bring her character to life.

It was the greatest honor to be part of this show as my first acting gig alongside such incredible actors.

And I’m so proud to be able to share my culture and show the beauty of Thailand to the world.

Mook has changed my life in a way where I am learning more about myself and my capabilities.

My Sunday nights may feel a lot emptier but closing out The White Lotus with a full heart [heart emoji][lotus emoji].”

Find Lisa’s post here.