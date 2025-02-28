Fame isn’t always fun — or so Lisa’s latest reveal suggests. Both as a soloist and a member of Blackpink, the “FUTW” singer has snatched the hearts of admiring eyes around the globe. But, some devoted fans have crossed the line.

While promoting The White Lotus, Lisa shared that she encountered a stalker. Yesterday (February 27), during her appearance on Thai radio talk show WOODY FM, Lisa outlined the frightening encounters she has had with supporters.

“I’ve never shared this before,” she said. “Last year, it was the first time I actually experienced [stalkers] myself. I’ve heard a lot about it from other idol friends, mostly from male idols. But it just happened to me.”

She continued: “Usually, when my flight lands in South Korea, fans will be there waiting at the airport. That’s normal, and I appreciate that they come. But when I got home, I saw them waiting. So I told that person, ‘I’m really not comfortable with this. If you want to see me, let’s meet somewhere public. Showing up like this at my house, I feel uncomfortable.'”

Fortunately for Lisa, things did not escalate any further. However, fans are advising that she take additional safety precaution to avoid it happening again.