Miley Cyrus has her sights on the next single from her recent album, Endless Summer Vacation, as she dropped the new music video for “Jaded.”

An early teaser found the pop star lying topless on her bed, which opens the music video. It also is interspersed with shots of Cyrus in a gold swimsuit and outdoor scenery, keeping with the chill-but-emotional anthem.

“I know it was wrong, but never said I was sorry / Now I’ve had time to think it over / We’re much older and the bone’s too big to bury,” Cyrus sings in the song. “And it’s a f*ckin’ shame that it ended like that / You broke your own arm, but you’d never say that / We went to Hell, but we never came back.”

Considering it serves as her reflection on a past failed relationship, presumably about Liam Hemsworth, the lyrics convey all the messy and emotional thoughts that come with it.

Cyrus’ lead single from the album, “Flowers,” was her post-breakup take on being a self-reliant woman who is now completely free to do what she wants. This also paid off immensely, as it became her biggest hit on the Billboard charts. Here’s hoping “Jaded” can see a similar fate.

Check out Miley Cyrus’ new music video for “Jaded” above.