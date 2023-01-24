miley cyrus new years 2023
Getty Image / NBC
Miley Cyrus Earns Her First ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 No. 1 Debut With ‘Flowers’

Miley Cyrus may be able to buy herself flowers, but there are some milestones that money can’t buy. For example: her latest single, “Flowers,” has debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated January 28.

Though she has another No. 1 hit to her credit — “Wrecking Ball” from her 2013 album Bangerz — this is the first time a single of hers has debuted at the top of the Hot 100.

It was a tough race for the coveted top spot this past week, as the song fought off Taylor Swift’sAnti-Hero,” which had previously held the top spot for eight non-consecutive weeks, as well as SZA‘s “Kill Bill,” a standout from her sophomore album, SOS. “Kill Bill” follows “Flowers” as it claims the No. 2 spot. Meanwhile, “Anti-Hero” sits at No. 3.

Making its debut at No. 9 is Shakira and Argentine DJ Bizzarap “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” an explosive new single which is thought to be about her ex, Gerard Piqué.

Though “Unholy” has previously peaked at No. 1, Sam Smith appears to be maintaining good momentum ahead of their fourth album, Gloria, as their Kim Petras collaboration sits at No. 5. Gloria is set for release this Friday.

