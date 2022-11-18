Pop

Nessa Barrett Reimagines Arctic Monkeys’ ‘505’ In A Dreamy New Cover

by: Twitter

Nessa Barrett dropped the new extended version of her Young Forever debut album. The added edition includes five new songs, a highlight being a cover of Arctic Monkeys’ popular song, “505.” Compared to the alt-rock original, Barrett opts for a dreamy-pop reimagining that lets her voice shine.

“Each and every song on this album is so personal to me,” Barrett said in a statement about her debut record. “Music is how I cope and writing this album was my therapy. I’ve questioned why I had to go through so much pain in life and always felt like it was a curse. But now I’ve realized it was so I could make songs like these to help others go through theirs.”

“This album is fully manic in the best way and honestly reflects moreso my emotions / how diverse my palette is,” she also told Fault in October. “I would say my personal music taste is also not put in a box so unintentionally reflective I would say!

Other new tracks on Barrett’s extended album include: “Deathmatch,” “God’s Favorite,” “Do You Really Want To Hurt Me,” and “Noose.” As described in the press release, the added songs range everywhere from goth-pop to upbeat melodies.

Listen to Nessa Barrett’s cover of Arctic Monkeys’ “505” above.

Young Forever (Extended) is out now via Warner. Buy/stream it here.

Nessa Barrett is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
Wizkid’s Prurient Accounts Of Romance On ‘More Love, Less Ego’ Are Meant To Inspire The Heart
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
×