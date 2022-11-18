Nessa Barrett dropped the new extended version of her Young Forever debut album. The added edition includes five new songs, a highlight being a cover of Arctic Monkeys’ popular song, “505.” Compared to the alt-rock original, Barrett opts for a dreamy-pop reimagining that lets her voice shine.

“Each and every song on this album is so personal to me,” Barrett said in a statement about her debut record. “Music is how I cope and writing this album was my therapy. I’ve questioned why I had to go through so much pain in life and always felt like it was a curse. But now I’ve realized it was so I could make songs like these to help others go through theirs.”

“This album is fully manic in the best way and honestly reflects moreso my emotions / how diverse my palette is,” she also told Fault in October. “I would say my personal music taste is also not put in a box so unintentionally reflective I would say!

Other new tracks on Barrett’s extended album include: “Deathmatch,” “God’s Favorite,” “Do You Really Want To Hurt Me,” and “Noose.” As described in the press release, the added songs range everywhere from goth-pop to upbeat melodies.

Listen to Nessa Barrett’s cover of Arctic Monkeys’ “505” above.

Young Forever (Extended) is out now via Warner. Buy/stream it here.

Nessa Barrett is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.