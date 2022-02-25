Though some people might’ve been skeptical at first, it seems clear now thatTikTok is actually delivering some bonafide pop stars. Massive breakouts like PinkPantheress and even Olivia Rodrigo, to some extent, have proven that the social media video app is definitely a place where real musicians can grow a dedicated fanbase. One artist to come up off the social platform is Nessa Barrett, whose dark, sexy sound has been showcased across plenty of her Pretty Poison EP tracks, like the fairly literal “I Wanna Die,” the EP’s almost-sweet title track, and her much more poignant “Sincerely” video.

She’s shifted gears a bit today, too, addressing a much more serious topic with her “Dying On The Inside” video. Theclip, which addresses Nessa’s own struggles with her eating disorder begins with this trigger warning and message of support: “If you’re experiencing symptoms of eating disorders or struggling with your body image, you’re not alone. Text HOME to 741741 for support.” Throughout the video, Nessa is mostly alone in the dark, running through the things friends and industry people have said to her about her appearance, obsessing over the numbers on the scale, and wondering how much longer she can keep this behavior up. Anyone who has been there will definitely relate to this brutally honest video, check it out up top, and please use the text resource if you’re struggling with an eating disorder and need support.