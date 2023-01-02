K-pop’s chart-topping “monster rookies” NewJeans kicked off the year with their first comeback earlier today (January 2).

Releasing their already hyped-up and highly anticipated single-album OMG, the ADOR quintet drops the music video alongside the lead single of the same name. Compared to their pre-release single “Ditto” (released December 19, 2022) that takes inspiration from Jersey Club, “OMG” is more hip-hop and R&B focused with elements of trap mixed in.

The storyline is said to be connected with “Ditto” as you can see the members dressed in the same uniforms in later scenes of “OMG.” The new single delivers a message of being lovesick and the intense feelings that can cause delusional thoughts about falling in love. (Hence, the music video begins with all five members in a psych ward.) Throughout the music video, we see each member having their own storyline to which how they got to where they are now, but it is up to the viewer on how to interpret the whole visual, and also how it connects to “Ditto.” (See both comment sections for both music videos as Bunnies, their fans, create theories around NewJeans’ concept.)

Already getting praised left and right, and ranking high on Korean music charts, NewJeans’ new single-album release is predicted to be another chart-topper where both “Ditto” and “OMG” will go against each other for the No. 1 spot on weekly music shows. (This has happened with their debut single “Attention” and supporting track “Hype Boy” from their first self-titled EP.)

NewJeans is a group under ADOR (a subsidiary label of HYBE Labels) that debuted last July 2022. The group consists of five members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein.