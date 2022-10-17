Lil Uzi Vert Takes A Swing At Jersey Club With ‘Just Wanna Rock’

Lil Uzi Vert appears to be moving in a new direction with his latest single, “Just Wanna Rock.” Employing a Jersey club beat with a stinging synth, the song has already become a TikTok favorite due to a snippet that has soundtracked hundreds of videos since mid-September. Uzi surprised fans with an official release today. While it’s not their first attempt to step outside the cloud rap bubble that has followed them since their early days (check out “Futsal Shuffle“), it could be an indication of what fans can expect whenever they decide to release The Pink Tape.

Uzi’s been relatively quiet this year while finishing the promised album, although they did offer a brief reprieve from the wait with the Red & White EP this summer. The project featured singles “I Know” and “Hittin My Shoulder” while Uzi made sporadic guest appearances on albums from Nav, Nigo, and Pusha T throughout the year. They also made headlines with the announcement that they are non-binary, going by the pronouns they/them. Uzi’s girlfriend JT defended Uzi on Twitter after some fans criticized their coming out.

Listen to “Just Wanna Rock” above.

