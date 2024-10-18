Following the tragic, untimely death of Liam Payne, we’ve gotten public reactions from One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson. Now we have the final piece of the puzzle, as Niall Horan has shared his tribute to Payne.

Today (October 18), Horan shared a photo of him and Payne together in their younger days. He wrote:

“I’m absolutely devastated about the passing of my amazing friend, Liam. It just doesn’t feel real.

Liam had an energy for life and a passion for work that was infectious. He was the brightest in every room and always made everyone feel happy and secure.

All the laughs we had over the years, sometimes about the simplest of things, keep coming to mind through the sadness. We got to live out our wildest dreams together and I will cherish every moment we had forever. The bond and friendship we had doesn’t happen often in a lifetime.

I feel so fortunate that I got to see him recently. I sadly didn’t know that after saying goodbye and hugging him that evening, I would be saying goodbye forever. It’s heartbreaking.

My love and condolences go out to Geoff, Karen, Ruth, Nicola and of course his son Bear.

Thank you for everything, Payno.

Love you brother.

Nialler.”