Louis Tomlinson called the late Liam Payne “the most vital part of One Direction” in a heartfelt tribute to his bandmate, who died yesterday afternoon at the age of 31. Tomlinson was the first member of the British boy band to post a reaction to Payne’s death, and you can read his full statement below.

Payne died on Wednesday afternoon (October 16) after falling from the third story of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, landing on a wooden deck below. Witnesses say that Payne was behaving “erratically” in the lobby moments before, although videos he shared on social media a few hours before suggested that he was having a “lovely day,” although he reportedly filmed the videos days before posting them. Payne had released a new single, “Teardrops,” this spring.

Read Louis Tomlinson’s tribute to Liam Payne below.