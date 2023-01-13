Nicolas Cage Is ‘Heartbroken’ Over Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley’s Death

The world has been shaken by the tragic death of Lisa Marie Presley who passed away yesterday at 54. The Hollywood Reporter has published a series of statements from friends of the star, including one from Nicolas Cage.

“This is devastating news,” the actor, who was married to Presley from 2002 to 2004, told the publication. “Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.”

Presley’s son Benjamin Keough died at 27 years old in 2020.

The news of Presley’s death came from a statement from her mother Priscilla: “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.”

Presley was supportive of the recent film about her father, Elvis. On social media, she championed the movie, “In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully. (If he doesn’t get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot, haha.)” She added that “you can feel and witness Baz’s pure love, care, and respect for my father throughout this beautiful film, and it is finally something that myself and my children and their children can be proud of forever.”