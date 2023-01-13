Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’ only daughter, has passed away at age 54 after being hospitalized for a cardiac arrest earlier today. The news of Presley’s passing has been confirmed by her mother, Priscilla.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla confirmed to People.

Just this afternoon, following the news of Lisa Marie’s hospitalization, her mother had called for prayers and was hoping for her recovery.

“My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care,” Priscilla posted on Instagram previously. “Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.”

Noah Cyrus was one of the few musicians who replied with a white heart emoji to Priscilla’s emotional post.

Lisa Marie had followed in her father’s footsteps, pursuing music and releasing three albums: 2003’s gold record To Whom It May Concern, 2005’s So What, and 2012’s Storm & Grace. She is survived by her daughter, actress Riley Keough, from her marriage to fellow musician, Sam Keough. (She would also go on to briefly marry Michael Jackson.)