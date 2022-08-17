88 Rising’s Head In The Clouds fest is set to takeoff this weekend in Pasadena, CA, but one of the music festival’s headliners won’t be appearing. Niki, the Indonesian singer and songwriter whose name was firmly entrenched atop the celebration of Asian representation in the music world, has tested positive for COVID-19 and announced via Twitter that she won’t be able to perform at Head In The Clouds.

“I’m SO very sorry to disappoint,” she wrote in a message to fans. “Those who know me know I cannot STAND not following through with a commitment & I was truly looking forward to putting on the best show for you all this year. But alas, life is unpredictable.”

Niki continued, “A very exciting silver-lining: My dear friend Keshi has decided to save the day & join the line up!! Please go shower him with the warmest welcome.”

While the Vietnamese-American alt-R&B singer will replace Niki on the lineup, it’s actually Joji’s Yebi Labs DJ set that will fill Niki’s headlining slot.

Taking place at the Brookside at the Rose Bowl venue, Head In The Clouds is a two-day festival on August 20th and 21st. Other acts who will be performing include Rich Brian, Jackson Wang, Dumbfoundead, Jay Park, Audrey Nuna & Deb Never, and more.