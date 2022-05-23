After returning to a live event in 2021 and hosting a thrilling set at Coachella this spring, 88rising’s Head In The Clouds Festival now has dates for its 2022 event at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The groundbreaking label also announced Head In The Clouds Festival’s 2022 lineup for August 20 and 21.

It includes the label’s staples such as Jackson Wang, NIKI, and Rich Brian, as well as a wide-ranging collection of Asian artists including a joint set between Audrey Nuna and Deb Never(!), Korean-American battle rap mainstay Dumbfoundead, Seattle rapper Jay Park, Oakland singer-songwriter Mxmtoon, Japanese rap quartet Terikyaki Boyz, and a DJ set from Joji as Yebi Labs.

In addition, there will be activations from 626 Night Market, which will curate the festival’s food options, Magic Man and the Thunder Theatre, YEAR OF seltzer, and Joji’s Pop Up Shop. Tickets go on pre-sale Thursday, May 26, and general sale Friday, May 27. You can find out more information here.

In Uproxx’s April cover story on the label and its premier artist, Rich Brian, 88rising’s founder and CEO, Sean Miyashiro explained the importance of Head In The Clouds ahead of the group’s Coachella appearance. “Head In The Clouds Forever is so dope because that’s just a live, living, and breathing interpretation of what this company wants to be,” he said.