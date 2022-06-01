Elvis Presley Themed Weddings Have Been Discontinued In Las Vegas

Lovebirds looking to commit their lives to one another in Las Vegas with the presence of Elvis Presley-themed elements will, unfortunately, have to find another late legend to build their ceremonies around. Authentic Brands Group, responsible for all licensing of the Elvis estate, sent out cease and desist letters to all Las Vegas wedding chapels last month decreeing that they may no longer use his image at it is trademarked.

Elvis-themed marital ceremonies have played a huge role in the $2 billion per year generated from Las Vegas weddings, but Authentic Brands Group says “Presley’s name, likeness, voice image, and other elements” have been used without authorization. This, coincidentally or not, comes after Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had their own Elvis-themed wedding in April. It is worth noting that this cease and desist does not pertain to any Elvis-themed stage productions as live performances with impersonators are covered under Nevada’s right of publicity law.

The themed phenomenon began in 1977 when the owners of Gretna Green Chapel changed its name to Graceland Wedding Chapel after the “King of Rock & Roll” passed away, just ten years after he married Priscilla Bilyeau in that very chapel. Graceland Wedding Chapel has been colloquially dubbed “The Elvis Chapel.”

