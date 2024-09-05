Orlando Bloom won’t be “the one that got away” for Katy Perry, not after the way she responds to him doing the household chores.

On the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the “Teenage Dream” singer made an X-rated confession about how she receives and expresses love in a relationship.

“If I come downstairs and the kitchen is clean, and you’ve done it all, and you’ve done all the dishes, and you’ve closed all the pantry doors, you better be ready to get your d*ck sucked,” she said. “I mean like literally, that is my love language. I don’t need a red Ferrari! I can buy a red Ferrari. Just do the f*cking dishes! I will suck your d*ck! It’s that easy!”

Perry never specified her fiancé Bloom by name, but the Pirates Of The Caribbean and Lord of the Rings actor clearly thinks she’s referring to him. “I’ve cleaned the whole house,” he wrote in the comments of her latest Instagram post.

Perry, who has been engaged to Bloom since 2019, also shared that she’s no longer attracted to “narcissists” or “anyone that is constantly changing the goal post, or pulling the rug out from you emotionally. Not it. Anyone that says they know you better than you know yourself. Someone that won’t just help.”

Unless they help with the dishes.