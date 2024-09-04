Katy Perry‘s new music hasn’t set the world on fire, but people sure are talking about recent racy comments she made about her love language.

While appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Perry shared an X-rated confession about how she receives and expresses love in a relationship.

“If I come downstairs and the kitchen is clean, and you’ve done it all, and you’ve done all the dishes, and you’ve closed all the pantry doors, you better be ready to get your d*ck sucked,” she said.

Perry, who has been engaged to Pirates Of The Caribbean actor Orlando Bloom since 2019, continued, “I mean like literally, that is my love language. I don’t need a red Ferrari! I can buy a red Ferrari. Just do the f*cking dishes! I will suck your d*ck! It’s that easy!” Bloom is living a teenage dream.

The “Woman’s World” singer also revealed that she’s “no longer attracted to narcissists” and “anyone that is constantly changing the goal post, or pulling the rug out from you emotionally. Not it. Anyone that says they know you better than you know yourself. Someone that won’t just help.” This is a possible reference to her ex-husband, Russell Brand, who has pivoted from stand-up comedy clubs to touring with Tucker Carlson.

You can listen to the podcast below.