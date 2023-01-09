Over the weekend, Cade Hudson, an agent whose clients include Britney Spears, had a big birthday bash. As TMZ notes, in attendance for the 35th birthday party were stars like Demi Lovato, Robert Pattinson, James Marsden, Spears, and Paris Hilton, among many others. Hilton took some photos of the festivities and later shared them on Instagram as a birthday tribute for Hudson.

One photo in particular stood out, though: A shot of Hilton, Spears, and Hudson. That image was quickly singled out by Spears fans, who think something is amiss.

One commenter wrote, “Not Paris budding up with one of Britney conservatorship abusers.. Shows where you’re true feelings are Paris. And it’s definitely not with your best friend Britney Spears… We know these are not real pictures Paris. You’re not fooling anybody.. KARMA’S ON ITS WAY PARIS.” Another commented, “It’s really strange how half the necklace chains are missing in the photo with Britney. And what’s wrong with her fingers?” Somebody else wrote, “Is that an AI Britney?? Look at her fingers!!! WTF Paris? You’re becoming more and more shady to me and I used to love you dude. How dare you participate in whatever is going on with Brit? This won’t end well for you!”

Eventually, Hilton addressed some of these responses, writing in a January 7 comment, “To all of those asking. Some of these photos were taken on an iPhone so they ended up being blurry. So they used this app called Remini to make it look unblurry and sometimes the Ai distorts images. Didn’t want to even dignify this with a response. But some of these conspiracy theories are absolutely ridiculous [facepalm emoji].”

Paris Hilton responds to claims that she photoshopped Britney Spears into new photo: “Didn’t want to even dignify this with a response. But some of these conspiracy theories are absolutely ridiculous🤦🏼‍♀️” pic.twitter.com/2KDDPP3Asz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 8, 2023

Hilton, meanwhile, recently dropped a new version of her 2006 single “Stars Are Blind.”