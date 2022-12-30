Move over, Gwen Stefani: You’re not the only blond-haired, early-2000s pop culture icon looking to make a musical comeback. Although Amazon Music Live wrapped up its concert series for the year with 21 Savage, their streaming platform had one more treat to give subscribers. Reality TV star, DJ, and NFT investor Paris Hilton surprised supporters with a re-release of her chart-topping single, “Stars Are Blind.”

Initially released in 2006, the song produced by Garibay served as the launching pad for the socialite’s music career with her self-titled album. The newly recorded version of the song has a bit more refinement while showing Hilton has made some strides in her unique vocal abilities. The track recently covered by Kim Petras quickly became a cult classic at the turn of the millennium.

On Instagram, Hilton shared the announcement with a heartfelt message: “This song has always meant so much to me, it felt right to close out 2022 with a refreshed version. And seeing my face lighting up Times Square is so special. Thank you to everyone who has always supported my music career. I literally have the best fans on the planet and have loved seeing all of your posts about the new song,” adding “P.S. More new music to come in the new year.”

To listen to the song, click here. You must have an Amazon Prime or Amazon Music subscription to access the song.