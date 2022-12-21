These days, Britney Spears’ creative output mostly consists of Instagram posts, and a notable number of those feature provocative pictures and videos of Spears showing off her skin. Now, based on what Spears is saying in her latest nude posts, it appears she’s noticing Instagram trying to limit her racy online activity.

Spears shared a slew of new posts yesterday (December 20), and while she’s naked in them, the photos and videos are framed more conservatively than usual. In one post, she wrote, “Instagram doesn’t like posts of people revealing their bodies anymore so here’s a selfie of me in Mexico !!! Mom and Dad … I crossed the border and I made it !!! After no coffee for 15 years … Mom we can go have coffee together now !!! I’m treated as an equal … let’s have coffee and talk about it !!!” She added in another, “I’m posting these from Mexico !!!! Honestly I have no idea why but I can see better !!!! I was in the shower for 2 hours but we can’t reveal our bodies now !!! There’s something about shooting in water !!! I wanted to see my eyes !!!”

This comes shortly after husband Sam Asghari defended Spears’ racy posts while also admitting something, writing, “The only person in the world that gets bullied for posting things like this. I personally preferred she never posted these but who am I to control someone that’s been under a microscope and been controlled for most of her life.”

Check out Spears’ posts below.