Something that unfortunately comes with the territory of being a celebrity (especially a female one) is people having and sharing their opinions about your body. One person went as far as to suggest Pink, who gave birth to her two children, was born a biological male. Instead of getting mad, Pink (who’s currently making headlines for her recent naked photo) had a fun time brushing it off.

Pink shared the post on Twitter earlier this month. The image is a screenshot of a text from Pink to her husband, professional off-road truck racer Carey Hart. It starts with a low-resolution photo of Pink, wearing a bikini top and low-rise pants. The outfit shows off her toned abs and her Adonis belt, the V-shaped muscle in the pelvic region. Somebody added text on the photo that reads, “Women can not be born with Adonis belts,” adding below, “androgynous Pink.” Pink’s subsequent message to Hart reads, “Hey baby. I’ve been meaning to tell you something. Apparently you’re not willow and Jameson’s dad. I am.”

Pink wrote in her tweet, “I just found this out too, to be fair. I feel @hartluck had a right to know what the internet just told us. Apparently, I’m my kids father [exploding head emojis].”

I just found this out too, to be fair. I feel @hartluck had a right to know what the internet just told us. Apparently, I’m my kids father 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/bgg8ENgjTc — P!nk (@Pink) May 12, 2023

Pink has addressed perceptions that she has a masculine appearance before. In a 2019 interview, she said of a conversation with her daughter, “[I said,] ‘When people make fun of me, that’s what they use. They say I look like a boy or I’m too masculine or I have too many opinions, my body is too strong.’ And I said to her, ‘Do you see me growing my hair?’ She said, ‘No, mama.’ I said, ‘Do you see me changing my body?’ ‘No, mama.’ ‘Do you see me changing the way I present myself to the world?’ ‘No, mama.’ ‘Do you see me selling out arenas all over the world?’ ‘Yes, mama.’ ‘OK! So, baby girl: We don’t change. We take the gravel and the shell and we make a pearl. And we help other people to change so they can see more kinds of beauty.'”