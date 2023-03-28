Kelly Clarkson has made it known that she’s the queen of covers with her Kellyoke segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Just this year, she’s belted out powerful renditions of songs by Katy Perry, Florence And The Machine, Muna, Taylor Swift, and more. She can tackle quite literally anything.

She proved that again last night (March 27) at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. The singer joined superstar Pink, who performed her recent single “Trustfall,” as well as “Just Like a Pill” and “Raise Your Glass” and was joined by Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo before being joined by Clarkson as well. Then, Clarkson took the spotlight with a performance of Pink’s classic hit “Just Give Me a Reason,” and Pink helped her with a big finish.

Earlier this week, Clarkson announced her 10th studio album Chemistry on Instagram, which will come with a 10-night Las Vegas residency to accompany the LP.

“We’re calling it an intimate night and I don’t want to give it away,” she said. “There will be different elements every night and every show is not going to be the same. We will have the audience participate and I will talk to the audience because now I’m on a talk show and I’m used to engaging. It’s going to be a different kind of show than what people are used to in Vegas.”

Watch the iHeartRadio Music Awards performance above.

