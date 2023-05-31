Pink is baring it all — and not just in her music. Yesterday (May 30), she took to Instagram to share some pictures she took over the weekend. It appears she spent Memorial Day weekend at a lake.

But unlike many of us, her camper appeared to have an outdoor shower, and it looks like she put it to good use.

The “Trustfall” singer posted a picture of herself showering, fully nude, with doodles covering the private areas. Pink suggested that the picture was taken by her husband, Carey Hart.

“Lake weekends and a new ridiculous bathing suit,” said Pink in the post’s caption, referring to another image in the carousel in which she is wearing a transparent bikini top covering her breasts.

She continued, saying, “If you haven’t showered outdoors while your husband tries to scare you every five minutes you haven’t lived!!!!!!”

Of course, Hart couldn’t get enough of the nude singer. He commented on the post with four salivating emojis.

Gwen Stefani, who coined the phrase “this sh*t is bananas” on her 2004 single “Hollaback Girl,” also approves of the selfies, and the bikini as well.

Pink is set to embark on her Summer Carnival Tour beginning in July, and it will kick off on July 24 at Rogers Center in Toronto.