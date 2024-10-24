One of the biggest music festivals in the world has announced its 2025 lineup. Primavera Sound 2025, held at the Parc del Fòrum in Barcelona, Spain, from June 4 to 8, will be headlined by Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Charli XCX. Other big names in the lineup include FKA Twigs, Haim, LCD Soundsystem, Jamie xx, Fontaines DC, Michael Bibi, Beach House, Idles, Clairo, Beabadoobee, Turnstile, TV On The Radio, Wet Leg, and so many more.

Elsewhere during the multi-day festival will be sets from The Dare, Floating Points, Stereolab, Yaosobi, Kelly Lee Owens, Paul Kalkbrenner, Hinds, Sturgill Simpson, Glass Beams, Black County New Roads, Kim Deal, Denzel Curry, Chat Pile, Cat Power Plays Dylan, Waxahatchee, and MJ Lenderman.

To attend Primavera Sound 2025, you can register for tickets until October 27. On October 28 at 11:00 CET, registered users will receive instructions via email to access the fan sale, which will be active for 24 hours or until supplies last. General ticket sales open on October 29 at 11:00 CET at Fever. It’s €295 ($318) for a ticket and €495 ($534) for a VIP ticket, although financing app Revolut is offering customers a deal to save 10 percent on tickets. You can find more information here.

You can watch the lineup announcement video above and check out the poster below.