Pop

Months After Dating Rumors, Lana Del Rey And Quavo Are ‘Tough’ On Their Dreamy New Collaboration

In 2021, Lana Del Rey named Migos as the artist she’d most like to collaborate with, saying, “I love them. Everything they do. There was kind of like a new revolution of sound 11 years ago in the singer-songwriter community, which I loved seeing. And then with Migos, I think they kicked off a new super fun, super autobiographical, completely different style of rap. I love them.”

Now, that has come true as much as is possible given the current state of Migos: Del Rey teams up with Quavo on their new collab, “Tough.”

The track takes Del Rey’s ethereal, vintage-inspired sound and mixes it with a hip-hop flair. On the track, the two discuss how strong and resilient they are, like on the chorus: “Tough like the scuff on a pair of old leather boots / Like the blue-collar, red-dirt attitude / Like a .38 made out of brass / Tough like the stuff in your grandpa’s glass.”

The two also sparked dating rumors earlier this year, and Quavo explained at the time, “We having hits,” an apparent tease of the collab that has now been realized.

This isn’t the only hip-hop connection Del Rey had made lately, as she was spotted twerking with Sexyy Red back in May.

Watch the “Tough” video above.

