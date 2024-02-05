Lana Del Rey was Taylor Swift’s plus-one on the red carpet at the 2024 Grammys on Sunday night, February 4, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. But some people were more interested in Del Rey’s company while hitting up a pre-Grammys party on Saturday night, February 3.

Del Rey and Quavo were photographed showing up together, as per Entertainment Tonight and The Daily Mail. Photos from various sources quickly went viral on X (formerly Twitter), and some people noticed that Quavo recently followed Del Rey on Instagram.

Lana Del Rey and Quavo at The Fleur Room in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/FOPO2KV2y7 — 21 (@21metgala) February 4, 2024

More of Lana Del Rey and Quavo from last night pic.twitter.com/CuAWbdUBgd — LDR Crave (@LDRCRAVE) February 4, 2024

Quavo has now started following Lana Del Rey on instagram 📲 pic.twitter.com/edquUQIm2v — LDR Crave (@LDRCRAVE) February 4, 2024

Paparazzi from The Hollywood Curtain went ahead and abrasively asked Del Rey and Quavo, “Are you guys dating?” Both laughed — scoffed, really. It sounds like someone in the entourage clarified they were just “friends, man” before Quavo said, “We having hits,” which (obviously) indicates they are spending time together for musical purposes — not romantically. Let the collaboration rumors commence.

Lana Del Rey rindo do paparazzi que perguntou se ela tá ficando com o Quavo pic.twitter.com/wFlxjlquOM — Lana Del Rey Addiction 🌊 (@LDRaddic) February 4, 2024

At the Billboard and NMPA Songwriter Awards on January 31, Del Rey confirmed her next album, Lasso, is due out in September.