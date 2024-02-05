Lana Del Rey was Taylor Swift’s plus-one on the red carpet at the 2024 Grammys on Sunday night, February 4, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. But some people were more interested in Del Rey’s company while hitting up a pre-Grammys party on Saturday night, February 3.
Del Rey and Quavo were photographed showing up together, as per Entertainment Tonight and The Daily Mail. Photos from various sources quickly went viral on X (formerly Twitter), and some people noticed that Quavo recently followed Del Rey on Instagram.
Paparazzi from The Hollywood Curtain went ahead and abrasively asked Del Rey and Quavo, “Are you guys dating?” Both laughed — scoffed, really. It sounds like someone in the entourage clarified they were just “friends, man” before Quavo said, “We having hits,” which (obviously) indicates they are spending time together for musical purposes — not romantically. Let the collaboration rumors commence.
At the Billboard and NMPA Songwriter Awards on January 31, Del Rey confirmed her next album, Lasso, is due out in September.
“If you can’t already tell by our award winners and our performers, the music business is going country,” she said, as per Billboard. “We’re going country. It’s happening. That’s why Jack [Antonoff] has followed me to Muscle Shoals, Nashville, Mississippi, over the last four years.”
As for her personal life, Del Rey told Harper’s Bazaar last fall, “I’m definitely not in love right now. No. Absolutely not in love. Have been, but no.” It was previously reported by Billboard last March that Del Rey had gotten engaged to Evan Winiker.
Quavo last released Rocket Power in August 2023 and has most recently at the center of dating rumors involving Chlöe, though it seems those were only rumors. Quavo dated Saweetie for over two years before their very public split in early 2021.