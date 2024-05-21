Neo-soul revivalist Raveena has announced her third studio album, Where The Butterflies Go In The Rain, and teased its release date. “She’s a Gemini,” she hinted on X (RIP, Twitter.com). For those who aren’t up on their woo-woo spiritualism, that means the release date will fall sometime between today, May 21, and June 21. It’ll be Raveena’s first album distributed by EMPIRE, and her first since 2022’s Asha’s Awakening

The cover for my third album, “Where the Butterflies Go in the Rain” ❤ hint: she’s a Gemini pic.twitter.com/WD9Hcgnz7c — Raveena (@raveena_aurora) May 20, 2024

The first preview of the album’s sound came earlier this month, when Raveena shared the dreamy video for the lead single, “Pluto.” “It’s a song about loss, but woven into the most joyful soundbed,” she said of the single. “When making it, I was remembering the feeling of having my little Walkman and listening to the most euphoric pop songs, dancing around the yard or looking out the window on a long drive at ten years old. I want to bring back the sweetness that feels like it’s suspended in that time of the early 2000s and 90s.”

Inspirations for the track included Corinne Bailey Rae and Nelly Furtado, with the unique blend of soul, pop, folk, and even hip-hop influences stitched into the mellow backing track. The next thirty days are certainly going to be fascinating for fans of the singer-songwriter ahead of the release of her new album.