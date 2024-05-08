Raveena Flourishes Through All Weather In Her Dreamy ‘Pluto’ Video

Pop-soul singer Raveena returns with a dreamy video for her latest throwback single, “Pluto.” In the video, Raveena rides butterflies, through both sunny and stormy skies. The now-30-year-old singer’s love of nature is present throughout, and even when the video gets a little dark, the new song remains upbeat and perky, guided by Raveena’s gentle vocals and hinted throughout with some late-90s funk-pop, right down the turntablism hidden in the beat.

“Pluto” is the singer’s first new single in two years. When we last heard from her in February 2022, she’d just released her second studio, Asha’s Awakening, a high-concept album infused with spirituality taken from Raveena’s Indian heritage. Now, she’s an independent artist — as befits her free spirit — and used her time away from the spotlight to get back to her musical influences, like the dreamy pop-soul of acts like Corinne Bailey Rae.

“This record is so inner child for me,” she explains of “Pluto.” “It’s a song about loss, but woven into the most joyful soundbed. When making it, I was remembering the feeling of having my little walkman and listening to the most euphoric pop songs, dancing around the yard or looking out the window on a long drive at ten years old. I want to bring back the sweetness that feels like it’s suspended in that time of the early 2000s and 90s.”

Now that she’s partnered with Empire, she’s got full creative control of her music and its release schedule, so don’t be surprised to see an album announcement sometime soon.

Watch Raveena’s “Pluto” video above.