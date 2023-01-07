Long before the days of TikTok, singer Rebecca Black was one of the earliest viral stars. Though her debut song “Friday” proved polarizing, she’s continued to persevere. While she’s had a brief stint as a YouTube vlogger, music has always been her first love, and over the course of the past 12 years, she’s gone from making teenage bubblegum pop, to infectious queer bops.

Over a decade in the making, Black is finally gearing up to release her debut album. She previously announced her album would be titled Let Her Burn last year, upon the release of its lead single, “Crumbs.” Today (January 6), Black took to Instagram and revealed the cover art for Let Her Burn, which is set to drop next month.

Back in November, she shared a post on Instagram reflecting on her musical journey, and every milestone leading up to this era.

“I’ve dreamt of this ever since I was a tiny tumblr obsessed teenage bean in OC,” she said. “I remember I was full of fear, but at the same time I had this burning desire to show and prove myself to the world. I spent hours up alone every night listening to the albums that brought me comfort, hope and adventure in my own skin, imagining how my own could feel, if one day it ever got to exist.”

Check out the Let Her Burn cover art below.

Let Her Burn is out via 2/9 via Rebecca Black. You can pre-order it here.