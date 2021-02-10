Rebecca Black first released her song “Friday” at age 13 and, for better or for worse, it instantly went viral. People everywhere began to ridicule the song and Black by extension. But now, ten years later, Black has shirked her critics and she’s ready to reclaim the song. This time, she’s tapped Dorian Electra, Big Freedia, and 3OH!3 to turn the auto-tuned track into a hyperpop banger. The song was also produced by Dylan Brady of 100 Gecs.

The video, directed by Weston Allen, plays up the campiness song while adding elements to call back to the original video. Black can be seen riding in the back seat of the convertible that appeared in the 2011 video, but this time, she’s drag racing with Dorian Electra and has her RIAA-certified Gold plaque siting shotgun.

Speaking about the remix, Black said:

“I’d had the idea to do this remix of Friday for years leading up to now but honestly it was also mildly insane for me to think anyone else would want to be a part of it. As I started talking about it with other artists and producers I couldn’t believe how stoked people were about it. I am thrilled to have some of my favorite artists (and people) as a part of this moment – Dylan Brady, Dorian Electra, Big Freedia, 3OH!3.”

Echoing Black’s statement, Big Freedia expressed her excitement about the project: “When they asked me to be on the remix I was like yasss! ‘Friday’ defined an era and changed the music industry! It was a fun project.”

Watch Rebecca Black’s “Friday (Remix)” video above.