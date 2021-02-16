All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week in the best new pop music saw some captivating remixes and exciting releases. Dua Lipa returned to share her first new track of the year, Rebecca Black celebrate ten years of her meme-worthy song “Friday,” and Claud released their anticipated debut album. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop music. Listen up.

Dua Lipa — “We’re Good” Dua Lipa may have pulled influences from ’80s disco for her 2020 Future Nostalgia. But with her new single “We’re Good,” she’s dipping her toes into early aughts pop. Over a rolling beat, Lipa gets real with her past partner about deciding it’s time to move on. Rebecca Black — “Friday (Remix)” Feat Dorian Electra, Big Freedia, 3Oh!3 Feel old yet? It’s been ten years since Rebecca Black released her internet-breaking song “Friday.” While the song didn’t receive positive feedback at the time, the now 23-year-old is reclaiming the single with the help of Dorian Electra, Big Freedia, and 3Oh!3. “I’d had the idea to do this remix of ‘Friday’ for years leading up to now but honestly it was also mildly insane for me to think anyone else would want to be a part of it,” Black said in a statement. “As I started talking about it with other artists and producers I couldn’t believe how stoked people were about it.”

Claud — “Guard Down” Claud released their highly-anticipated debut album Super Monster this week, which included the shuffling single “Guard Down.” Describing the album in an interview with Uproxx, Claud says it’s “a reminder that to myself and to other people that you’re capable of being loved. If you open yourself up enough and remind yourself that you’re worthy of it, it’s possible and that you deserve it.” Gabriel Garzón-Montano — “Someone” (Armando Young Remix) Feat. Jamila Woods Gabriel Garzón-Montano is expanding on his 2020 album Agüita by enlisting a handful of artists to remix his songs. This week, the musician shared an Armando Young remix to his touching track “Someone” with Jamila Woods. Speaking to her decision to hop on the remix, Woods said she’s been a longtime fan of Garzón-Montano’s music: “I’ve been a big fan of Gabriel for a while and it was so fun to re-make this song with him! The lyrics are so visual and vulnerable and the story of the song really resonated with me.”

Sia — “1+1” Sia made her directorial debut with the controversial and headline-making film Music. The movie just hit theaters this week, which means its accompanying soundtrack, also written by Sia, has been released. While critics may be puzzled over the film itself, songs like “1+1” proves Sia’s talent for songwriting. Rita Ora — “Big” Feat. Gunna Rita Ora returned to share her first new music in a year with her collaborative EP Bang. “It was like finding pen pals,” she said about the project. “You had me in London, Imanbek in Kazakhstan, Gunna in Los Angeles, KHEA in Argentina and David Guetta, well, who knows where David is at any one time. It’s a global project that went beyond language and geographical boundaries but somehow stayed lovely and intimate.”

Alaina Castillo — “STFU (I Got U)” Many were celebrating love on Valentine’s Day this week, but Alaina Castillo was instead busy showcasing the pitfalls of romantic obsession. Armed with a downtempo beat, Castillo sings of playing games with her love interest and feeling insecure as a result. Biig Piig — “Cuenta Lo” With a handful of singles and EPs under her belt, Biig Piig continues turning heads with her thumping new track “Cuenta Lo.” About the single, the singer said: “‘Cuenta Lo’ is an alter-ego-driven song about money, sex and power. The video is based around when I used to be a poker dealer, and it’s about the coldness and greediness that money can bring in all industries…including music.”