Renee Rapp wreaks havoc in a hotel trying to get Alexandra Shipp’s attention in her hedonistic video for “Mad,” the latest single from her upcoming album, <a href="https://uproxx.com/pop/renee-rapp-bite-me-teaser-video/" target="_blank"Bite Me.

The video opens with the pair entering the hotel’s elevator in a huff, where the X-Men star determinedly ignores Rapp’s attempts to provoke a reaction. However, her attempts escalate throughout the video, leading to the total destruction of their hotel room during an unhinged party, with dishware being smashed, champagne getting spilled, and Rapp doing her best Sia impression — you know, swinging from a chandelier. It goes about as well as you’d expect, leading to a crash landing for the Mean Girls star.

Prior to “Mad,” Rapp was ready to rumble in the video for “Leave Me Alone,” the first single from Bite Me, which saw her start a sleepover fight club, where the pillows are traded in for boxing gloves, and the makeovers are done by closed fists. Rapp later announced the dates for her North American tour, on which she’ll be accompanied by Ravyn Lenae and Syd.

You can watch the hedonistic video for Renee Rap’s new single “Mad” above.

Bite Me is out 8/1 via Interscope. Find more information here.