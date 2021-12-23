Rihanna Wax TOP
Pop

A Rihanna Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds Looks Nothing Like Her And It’s Bad

Just last month, Rihanna was bestowed with the honor of being named a “National Hero of Barbados.” The country just declared independence from the British Monarchy and at the presidential inauguration, Prime Minister Mia Mottley said “May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation by your works, by your actions and to do credit wherever you shall go.” Slay Ri-Ri!

So then why is Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Berlin mad at her?? You’d have to figure that they have to be following the new look Rihanna’s wax figure is sporting at the museum. Dubbed the “Christmas VIP” look, it bears a very odd resemblance to the star at best.

It’s a strange look to say the least. And even though Rihanna has had her share of different hairstyles with bangs, this one seems…new. If you look closely, her tattoos do seem to be in the right place. But considering Madame Tussauds sketchy track record with pop and hip-hop stars in the past, this shouldn’t come as a surprise. Their Nicki Minaj wax figure that they unveiled in 2020 was an aberration. Ditto for an attempt at Ariana Grande in 2019. And who can forget 2017’s sullying of Beyoncê?!

Of course Rihanna’s fans are none too pleased. Rest assured, they’ll make sure that nobody ever forgets this hack job. Because the internet remembers everything.

