Yesterday (May 1) was huge for people who like to watch celebrities walk in unusual clothes and pose for photos: The 2023 Met Gala went down last night. There were a ton of strong music looks on the red carpet, including Rihanna, even if she was pretty late.

Vanity Fair noted that Rihanna showed up to the event “well after the official close of the red carpet” and she and ASAP Rocky were the final arrivals. She made it count, though: Harper’s Bazaar described Rihanna’s look, “She wore a dramatic white Maison Valentino gown with a long, sweeping train. Plus, she wore a structured ivory top covered in rosettes, which completely engulfed her torso and head. She finished the look off with opera-length fingerless gloves and a pair of white sunglasses with attached faux eyelashes.”

This comes after a Vogue “73 Questions” interview with Anna Wintour from this past September, where Wintour said specifically that Rihanna is allowed to show up late to the Met Gala.

On the red carpet, Rihanna stopped for a chat with Entertainment Tonight‘s Rachel Smith, during which she spoke about her second pregnancy is going: “It’s so different from the first one! Just everything. All of my… no cravings, tons of nausea, everything’s different. But I’m enjoying it, I’m enjoying it. I feel good. I feel energetic.”

Smith then asked about Rihanna’s next album and the singer playfully dodged the question, answering, “You back it it! You not gonna leave me… you know what? When I’m ready, I’m coming straight to you first. I have to.”