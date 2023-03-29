Rina Sawayama has announced her new Hold The Girl Tour: Reloaded. The new shows kick off in Massachusetts starting in June and include a number of festival appearances at Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Osheaga, and Life Is Beautiful.

For the standard concert shows, Sawayama will be joined by Magdalena Bay, Empress Of, and Tom Rasmussen at select shows across North America.

This serves as just another step in a busy past year for the pop star. Sawayama made her big screen movie debut with an acting role in John Wick 4, which is currently in theaters. She also dropped her sophomore album, Hold The Girl, last fall.

Pre-sale tickets opened up earlier this morning, and general tickets go on sale this Friday (March 31) at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available here.

Continue scrolling for a complete list of Rina Sawayama’s Hold The Girl Tour: Reloaded dates.

06/09 — North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA

06/10 — Queens, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

06/16 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival

08/04 — Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/06 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza Festival

08/09 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

09/22 — Salt Lake City, UT @ SLC Twilight

09/24 — Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival

09/26 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

09/28 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

10/06 — Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary

10/09 — New Orleans, LA @ House Of Blues