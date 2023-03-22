Pop

Rina Sawayama Gets Proverbial On Her New Song, ‘Eye For An Eye’ From The ‘John Wick 4’ Soundtrack

Ahead of her big on-screen film debut in John Wick 4, Rina Sawayama has shared a new song from the movie’s soundtrack. On the song “Eye For An Eye,” Sawayama is on guard and vigilant, and a force to be reckoned with. Over an ’80s-influenced electric guitar-and-drum-heavy beat, Sawayama gets proverbial.

“An eye for an eye / an eye for an eye / I’ll see you in Hell on the other side,” she sings on the song’s chorus, warning her opposition of their impending fate.

In John Wick 4, Sawayama plays Akira, a new ally alongside Keanu Reaves’ iconic character.

Last week, during an interview on Good Morning America, Sawayama revealed that the role was a dream come true for her, as she had been submitting self-audition tapes to several films and TV shows for years. It’s only fitting that she records music for the soundtrack, as her songs and visuals helped play a part in landing her the role of Akira.

“I actually got a call out of the blue from Chad Stahelski, the director,” said Sawayama. “He said, ‘I’m trying to find this role and I’ve seen your music videos, and I see that you act and I can see that you do dance and choreography and fight scenes … What are you doing for the next three months?’”

And the rest is herstory.

You can listen to “Eye For An Eye” above.

